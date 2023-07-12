Debina Bonnerjee Reacts To Trolls Calling Her 'Choti Haathi', Says 'Gaaliyon Ko Aane Dijiye'

New mom Debina Bonnerjee has a befitting reply to those body shaming her. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about being called ‘choti haathi (mini elephant)’ by trolls and shared that it does not affect her. Debina, who is a mother to two daughters, went on to say that she rather feels motivated whenver trolls take a dig on her.

“You all comment ‘chhoti haathi’, ‘mini haathi’, don’t know why they are like music to my ears. Whenever I hear it, I think mehnaat karna mat ruko. When society taunts you, you take it positively and work towards your best," Debina said as quoted by E-Times.

Debina further expressed her desire to gain a bikini body once again and shared, “The fat in the lower stomach feels solid. That is the most difficult part to reduce. But I will do it. Gaaliyon ko aane dijiye. Then I get more motivation. If I wear lose outfits, it is camouflaged. But I don’t want to camouflage. Want to wear a bikini again and flaunt again. I dream of it and keep working out."

During the interaction, Debina was also joined by her actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary who revealed that the two get up at 4 am and workout together. “My respect towards Debina has increased. Look at her. She wakes up at 4am, working out here and is coordinating at home instructing about the babies’ food. She is also shooting, working and also making videos. Hats off. Respect for Debina and all the mothers," he added.

For the unversed, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are proud parents to two daughter. They were blessed with a girl in April 2022 and then again in November same year. Debina Bonnerjee is well recognised for her appearances on the TV shows like Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, and Nach Baliye 6.