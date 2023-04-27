Deepika Chikhalia Turned Down Hollywood Film Offer To Play Sita In Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana

Deepika Chikhaliya, who became popular for her portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana in 1987, was offered a Hollywood film before she started shooting for the TV series. The series owed its success to Ramanand Sagar’s ability to showcase divinity on screen, which raised its characters to be worshipped as gods in real life by the masses. Also, the popularity can be attributed to the actor’s dedication and acting talent, which brought the epic to life. Here is what led Deepika to refuse her big Hollywood break.

Before being cast as Sita in the Ramayana, Deepika Chikhaliya was playing the role of a princess in Ramanand Sagar’s series Bikram Betal. Reportedly, it was around that time that the actress came to know that the director was planning on making the TV adaptation of the epic. She decided to audition for the role, which she secured eventually. However, simultaneously, Deepika received one of the biggest offers in her career.

It was for a Hollywood film and the signing amount was attractive. One of Deepika’s friends later revealed in an interview with a magazine that the fees for that one Hollywood film were more than what she would have earned by doing 20 Bollywood films. But the makers of the film had one condition that Deepika had to expose a lot as a part of her role. Although the offer was appealing, Deepika has set her mind and heart on playing Sita and therefore turned it down.

Deepika Chikhaliya had been part of several acting projects before signing Ramayana. She did a couple of films with Rajesh Khanna. Her first film was Sun Meri Laila, in which she appeared opposite actor Raj Kiran.

Not only Deepika Chikhaliya, but even Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the much-acclaimed series, had other offers on the table. Reportedly, a leading magazine offered him a job as a model with a contemporary look, holding a glass of wine in hand. He was also promised a handsome sum for this. However, the actor also declined this offer. He was very concerned about the dignity of his character and the feelings his audience had associated with it.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here