Devoleena Bhattacharjee Condemns Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid's Kiss, Says 'Could Have Avoided It'

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid caught everyone’s attention as they shared a lip kiss for 30 seconds as a part of a task. Their bold move initiated a debate on social media. While some called it ‘cheap’, others defended the actors arguing it was just a ‘dare’.

Recently, former Bigg Boss contestant and television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also expressed disappointment with Akanksha and Jad’s kiss. She argued that the kiss could have been ‘easily avoided’.

Devoleena was reacting to a social media user who called Akanksha and Jad’s kiss ‘jove jihad’ when she wrote, “It’s pointless if you try to link every damn thing with lovej or f. It’s a reality show. Thats all. Also, the dare was given by the housemates not @BiggBoss or channel if I am not wrong."

“Both are adults and they were well aware what they were doing, though i condemn it strongly. One just can’t justify it saying we are actors. As i mentioned already it’s a REALITY SHOW without any script, neither Akansha was asked to play any role nor it was an elimination task. It was just a dare and they could have easily avoided it," the actress added.

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt also looked visibly uncomfortable and even asked Akanksha and Jad to ‘stop it’ immediately after the task was over.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered last month on June 17. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, will air for six weeks, after which a winner will be crowned. All the contestants are locked up in a house under CCTV surveillance, where they would have to live together and complete tasks to win. The show is currently streaming on JioCinema.

The contestants for this season include Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Abhishek Malhan.