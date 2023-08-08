Dheeraj Dhoopar To Make This OTT Debut With Tatlubaaz, Says 'Want To Be a Part of Every Platform'

For a long time now, reports regarding Dheeraj Dhoopar’s OTT debut have been making headlines. However, it has now been confirmed that the Kundali Bhagya fame will soon be making his OTT debut with the show Tatlubaaz. In the show, Dheeraj will play the titular character and will be seen in a very new avatar.

Besides Dheeraj, the series also stars Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal and Zeishan Quadri in key roles. The series was recently shot in Banaras, Lucknow and Mumbai. The show is directed by Vibhu Kashyap and produced by 9pm Films.

Speaking about his OTT debut, Dheeraj said, “I am really excited to make my OTT debut. I have always wanted to enter the OTT space and finally, I see it coming true with my upcoming release Tatlubaaz on EPIC ON. Whenever people have asked me about my work, I have always mentioned that I want to be a part of every platform and now with my OTT debut I am glad that I will be broadening my horizon. I believe in never say never."

Dheeraj further shed light on his character and shared, “I play the titular character in the series and it is something very different from what I have done in the past. As an actor I love to take up challenges and Tatlubaaz for me is that challenge. The moment I read the script I decided to go ahead," he said.

“For me, to make the decision of making my debut with Tatlubaaz was not tough at all. I have mentally put in a lot of effort for this character in Tatlubaaz. Getting into the character in Tatlubaaz has been a fun process for me internally as well as externally. Also, the experience of working with the whole team has been great, especially our director Vibhu Kashyap," the actor added.

The release date of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s OTT debut has not been announced as of now.