Did You Know Anupamaa Actress Apara Mehta Married Darshan Jariwala Twice?

Apara Mehta is one of the most prominent faces in the television world. She is currently playing an important role in the popular soap opera Anupamaa, headlined by Rupali Ganguly. Apara plays Guru Maa, aka Anupamaa’s dance instructor. She is roped in to guide Anupamaa in living life on her own terms by being self-sufficient. But who is Apara Mehta? The 62-year-old might have impressed television watchers with plenty of serials and films but today let’s have a look at her personal life. From her two-time marriage with actor Darshan Jariwal to living separately, here are the details of Apara’s relationship.

Both Apara and Darshan were efficient theatre artists back in the day. The duo met during their theatre days and soon fell in love with each other. At the time, Apara was just 18 years old while Darshan was 21. Being head over heels in love, the pair decided to get married as soon as possible. In 1980, Apara and Darshan organised a small wedding ceremony where they tied the nuptial knot.

But, their parents wanted to celebrate their children’s wedding in a grand and lavish ceremony. That’s why, just a year later, Apara and Darsha married for the second time in the presence of their family members in an ostentatious setting. Members from the television industry marked their presence at the event, blessing the couple. Sometime later, the lovebirds welcomed their daughter Khushali Mehta into the world.

Despite being smitten by one another, cracks started to develop in their marital life after a few years. In 2004, they decided to part ways. Although Apara and Darsha did not get officially divorced, the two are living separately. Both of them are still friends with each other but made sure to stay tight-lipped regarding their mutual separation.

Speaking of Darshan Jariwala, the 64-year-old is also a well-known figure in the telly world. He has proven his mettle in serials and films, including Saas Bina Sasural, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, The Serpent, Gandhi, My Father, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.