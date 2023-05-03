Did You Know That Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Spent Rs 9 Lakh Per Episode?

Roughly 36 years ago, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan hit the television screens across India and took the nation by storm. When the show premiered on January 25, 1987, television was a new medium in India and cable TV had not made its entry yet. The emerging interest in television, coupled with India’s most revered epic, made sure that people stayed holed up in their homes on Sundays. Actors Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia who played the role of Ram and Sita respectively, in the show, were revered as much as the mythological characters they portrayed on screen. The director and actors made a lasting impression in the minds of Indians through the show

Before directing Ramayan, Ramanand Sagar made Vikram aur Betaal in 1986 and it was a success too. This led him to get sponsors for Ramayan. Roughly Rs 9 lakh was spent per episode to produce this show, compared to Rs 1 lakh for Vikram Aur Betaal. Such an amount of money in 1987 can be estimated to be equal to or above 90 lakh rupees in 2023. While talking to India Today, Prem Sagar the son of Ramanand Sagar shared the story about the first financer for the show. He said that after the success of Vikram Aur Betaal, he contacted Colgate, and they agreed to be a sponsor. This was followed by Hindustan Lever. Arvind Mafatal was a big name who backed Ramyan.

The high production values resulted in Ramayana gaining a lot of viewership The show’s initial airing was watched by 40 million people, according to information provided by the Limca Book of Records in 2003. Ramayan is the most-watched mythological programme in the world, having been broadcast in more than 50 countries and is seen by more than 650 million people worldwide, according to the BBC. An article in India Today magazine said that during its initial run, the programme earned Doordarshan Rs. 23 crores in income.

This epic show was aired again after 33 years in March 2020. It was telecast on Doordarshan National. Veteran actors Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, and Dara Singh as Hanuman were also included in the production.

