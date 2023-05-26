Jethalal Is a Vibe! TMKOC Fans Celebrate Dilip Joshi's Birthday With Hilarious Clips

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers love Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, and there are many reasons for it. The character is a perfect representation of a middle-class man, whose funny shades, relatable nature, and cringe-worthy dialogue, have left audiences in splits ever since the show’s inception. It’s been more than nearly 15 years since Dilip Joshi took on the hilarious role, which now has a cult following. The actor is celebrating his 54th birthday on Friday, May 26. To mark the special occasion, die-hard fans of Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal have flooded social media with his iconic scenes from the much-loved show. Here’s taking a quick look at it.

Fans celebrate Dilip Joshi’s birthday:

All the IPL craze in India but Jethalal is the only cricketer in the world to have scored 50 runs in just a single over. Wondering how? Take a look at the bizarre calculation in the video below:

Happy birthday to the only cricketer in the world who has scored 50 runs in just 1 over, the legendary Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi pic.twitter.com/Z3QXHorDLx — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) May 26, 2023

Many fans are sharing compilation videos of ‘Jethalal is a whole vibe’ featuring Dilip Joshi’s funny scene; be it getting yelled at by Bapuji or his hilarious fights with wife Daya.

Happy birthday dilip Joshi aka jethalal Thank you for making us smile you are best gift to the indian television#DilipJoshipic.twitter.com/krB5eBaHh2— Tanaya! cherry is my fav (@tanayaselflove) May 26, 2023

Have you ever been caught watching television late at night by your parents? Then this video of Jethalal and Bapuji is sure to be relatable for you.

If there’s one thing that die-hard fans cannot forget about Jethalal is his flirtatious banter with neighbour Babitaji.

Remember the iconic Mahashivratri special episode when Jethalal accidentally eats bhaang ke ladoo? From his hilarious chant “Bam bam bhole di ke raaj khole” to “Aaj mein Babitaji ko apne dil ki baat boling”, the episode had the viewers in complete stitches. Jethalal’s best friend Taarak Mehta took help from Dr Hathi to get the businessman back to his senses. On Dilip Joshi’s birthday, a fan recalled hilarious scenes from the episode.

Happy Birthday to Dilip Joshi who made Character of Jethalal Legendary. #DilipJoshi #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/kimdcjTgom— Awarapan (@KingSlayer_Rule) May 26, 2023

People connect with Jethalal because he’s completely relatable. Sleeping late on weekends brings its own kind of pleasure but have you ever gotten scolded for bathing late on a holiday? Well, Jethalal often does, take a look:

Happy birthday to the legend of Indian television who is one of the reasons for the popularity of Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma.Happy Birthday Dilip Joshi!@dilipjoshie❤️#DilipJoshi pic.twitter.com/6mLRZuQITM — Anunay (@Anunay_Aanand) May 26, 2023

Jethalal’s hilarious fights with Dayaben also got a special mention from fans. Catch a glimpse of it here:

One more interesting part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains to be Jethalal and Dayben’s funny balcony scenes which always end up with the businessman feeling embarrassed and the audience with laughter.

Lately, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has undergone several changes. Dayaben aka Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta have left the show. Even the character of Tapu has got several replacements so far.