Dipika Chikhlia's Emotional Farewell In Mithila: 'Unhe Lagta Hai Main Sita Hoon'

Dipika Chikhlia, renowned for her portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan in 1987, continues to hold a significant place in the hearts of the audience even today. During a recent event in Mithila, the actress received overwhelming love and affection. As Dipika was preparing to leave the city, a devoted fan performed all the traditional rituals with her. The fan’s emotions overflowed, and she tearfully bid farewell to Dipika, as if she was parting with her own daughter.

In her Instagram post, Dipika Chikhlia said, “Part 1… In Mithila… bidding farewell to Sita… they did everything possible to make me feel like their daughter… I lost myself in the era of Ramayana…" In the clip, a middle-aged woman can be seen performing some rituals and giving her water as the actress was set to leave. Watch it here:

Dipika also posted another video on Instagram, where she expressed her emotions and gratitude after witnessing the ritual and the immense love she received. She said, “Kya bolu, unhone mujhe itna pyaar diya ki meri aankhein bhar aayi. Aisa mana jata hai ki jab beti ko vida karte hai toh sukhe gale ke saath aur suni godh ke saath nahi karte toh unhone mujhe paani aur yeh bhari godh ke liye diya. Unhe lagta hai main Sita Hoon (What can I say? They showered me with so much love that my eyes welled up. It is said that when bidding farewell to a daughter, you don’t do it with a dry throat and empty arms. So, they gave me water and this heartfelt embrace.)"

The epic Ramayana has seen multiple adaptations in Indian television over the years, but Ramanand Sagar’s version, featuring Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, remains one of the most iconic and well-known renditions. This cult series first aired on Doordarshan in 1987, captivating audiences across the nation. Its popularity endured to such an extent that during the lockdown imposed due to the pandemic in 2020, the show was re-aired on StarPlus, allowing a new generation to experience its magic.