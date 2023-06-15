Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Are Having A Baby Girl? New Mom Gauhar Khan Predicts

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are now counting the days to welcome their first child. The actress is in her third trimester and has been sharing a lot of updates about her health through vlogs. Well, recently she shared a love-dovey picture with hubby Shoaib on her social handle, and in no time it went viral. But it was Gauhar Khan’s comment which grabbed everyone’s attention as she has predicted a baby girl for the couple.

In the picture, Dipika was seen looking lovingly at Shoaib while flaunting her full-grown baby bump. She captioned the picture as, “U by my side, makes My world SMILE.” The picture got a lot of love from fans. Actress Gauahar Khan, who has herself delivered a baby boy recently, comment, “Get ready for a beautiful girl, in sha Allah. I have a feeling.” To note, On January 22, 2023, Dipika and Shoaib took to their Instagram handle and posted a cutesy photo to announce their pregnancy. In the picture, we could see Dipika and Shoaib twinning in white outfits. The couple’s back was visible as they donned matching caps, which read, ‘Mom to be’ and ‘dad to be’.

Take a look at the photo here:

Recently, in an interview, the actress opened up about trolls. Talking to ETimes, Dipika said, “We also feel bad. We get upset. I think the craziest thing that I heard is that I’m faking the bump.” The Sasural Simar Ka actress also said that someone had said that a particular photo of hers makes it look like she is faking her pregnancy. “And I’m like… really? Either no one in their life has ever gotten pregnant. Or if these are women… I don’t understand this thought process. Just because I have not shown my bump to them openly, my pregnancy is fake. And I won’t show it. I don’t have to do such things to clarify such hollow accusations,” she was quoted.

Dipika Kakar was also in the news after reports of her quitting acting surfaced online. Various sites stated that she intends to quit acting to prioritise her family and child. However, she dismissed all the reports and revealed that her words had been misinterpreted and she has no plans of completely abandoning her profession.