Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's Baby Boy Is In Incubator, Ajooni Actor Asks All To Pray

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim became proud parents to a baby boy on June 21 i.e just a day after latter’s birthday. Two days after becoming a father, Shoaib resumed work and re-started shooting for his show Ajooni. The show’s team welcomed him with a cake.

After the cake cutting ceremony on Ajooni sets, Shoaib spoke to the media and said, “More than me, my family gets more excited for my birthday. But yes, everyone likes pampering. At my home, everyone does that. Riza and Rehaan did a whole countdown for my birthday. I have come to the set after my birthday. We celebrated together on set."

The actor also shared that his newborn child is currently in incubator since it was a premature delivery and asked everyone to pray for him. “You guys know that Dipika and I are blessed with a baby boy. But I won’t be able to talk more than that. It’s a premature baby and in incubator. So I want all of you to pray for the baby," he told E-Times.

On June 21, Shoaib took to his Instagram stories to share the happy news and wrote, “Alhamdulillah today 21st june 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery. nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers." Later, Dipika also shared the same on her Instagram handle.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim announced their pregnancy in January this year. Back then, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram and dropped a picture in which they were seen sporting caps with ‘Mom to be’ and ‘Dad to be’ written on them respectively. “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon," their statement read.

Dipika and Shoaib met for the first time on the sets of their superhit show Sasural Simar Ka. Prior to Sohaib, Dipika was married to Raunak Samson but the two parted ways in 2015. Dipika then fell in love with Sohaib and the two tied the knot on February 22, 2018.