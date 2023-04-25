CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim's Surprise Gifts In Eid Celebration With Family
Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim’s Surprise Gifts In Eid Celebration With Family

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 16:37 IST

Shoaib and Dipika played a fun game with their family on Eid.

Actress Dipika Kakkar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated Eid with close friends and family members. Dipika and Shoaib shared glimpses of their family time on social media. In a video, Shoaib said that he visits a madrasa in Mumbai’s Mira Road on Eid to gift kurtas to students. Shoaib and Dipika wished Eid Mubarak to all the women in the family and gifted them anklets. Shoaib said, “I knew you guys liked Deepika’s anklets that day, so I thought I’d buy a pair each for all of you.”

The family played a fun game on this joyous occasion. In the game, Shoaib explained that there are 7 balloons that will be burst open by the children, according to their number of chits. The most exciting part is that the children will find their Eidi in those balloons.

A follower fan commented that the way Dipika, Shoaib, and their family work together is commendable.

Shoaib’s sister Saba Ibrahim’s health is not well for the past few days. Users have trolled Dipika and Shoaib for documenting it. Fans supported the couple and said that the couple should concentrate on making content and not be bothered about the hurtful things said by haters. Others wished the best of health for Saba and prayed that she recovers soon.

first published:April 25, 2023, 16:37 IST
