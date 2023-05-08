Dipika Kakar Helped Me When I Was Unemployed For 3 Years, Says Husband Shoaib Ibrahim

The soon-to-be parents Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar started their journey together as co-actors. They worked together in one of the most loved TV shows Sasural Simar Ka. It took the popularity of both actors to the next level. But after leaving the show, Shoaib went through a difficult phase in his life. According to reports, he had to struggle to find work for almost three years. Not only this, he was also going through a financial crisis and had to sell his car to pay for his father’s treatment, reports added.

Shoaib Ibrahim is a big Shah Rukh Khan fan. During his difficult times, he followed SRK’s quote “Those who don’t do anything, do wonders". Shoaib believed in these lines and continued to work on himself. He faced all the challenges that came to him. Finally, he got the role of Rajveer in the show Ajuni after 3 years.

In an interview with ETimes Shoaib Ibrahim admitted that he was thrilled when he decided to leave Sasural Simar Ka. Knowing that leaving the show would be taking a huge risk, he added, “When I was making this decision to leave, I was scared and had no job for the next three years. But I also believe that if you want to achieve something big in life, you have to take risks.”

Shoaib Ibrahim further confessed in the interview that he knew it would be a challenge because he had a family to take care of at that time and they were not here in Mumbai but in Bhopal. He was the eldest son so there were certain responsibilities that he had to fulfill. He stated that he wanted to do everything for his family.

According to the reports, Shoaib Ibrahim met Dipika Kakar, his co-star and now his wife, who helped him when he was unemployed for three years. At that time they used to be his friends. He said that she was supportive of him in those difficult times of his life. The couple have been married for 5 years now and are soon going to welcome their first child.

Shoaib accepted that the struggling years taught him a lot about life in Mumbai. He met with certain unfortunate incidents but eventually knew the tricks to survive in this city, the actor said.

