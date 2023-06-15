Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Challenges In Third Trimester Of Her Pregnancy

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar has been keeping her fans updated about her life through her vlogs. From sharing updates on her new apartment to opening up about her pregnancy journey, the actress has kept her fans engaged. In her latest vlog, Dipika revealed the challenges she has been facing during her pregnancy, particularly in relation to sleep, during the third trimester. “I have been going through this issue throughout the pregnancy, but now it has become more troublesome. I am just not able to sleep at night. Even when I try to sleep at night after turning off the TV, nothing helps. I end up sleeping at 5 am, and then I wake up at 7 am for Shoaib, and I get hungry. I have no-sugar tea, and then I sleep at 10-11 am in the morning to complete my sleep,” the actress said in her recent vlog.

Despite the difficulties, Dipika Kakar says she finds comfort and happiness in the special moments she shares with her unborn child.

She said, “When you shift a little in your sleep, even though you are conscious about it, the baby kicks and reminds you, ‘I am inside, don’t squeeze or push me.’ So, I am really enjoying this phase and I can’t wait to experience the new change with the new house, our baby, and everything that is happening for us."

Dipika Kakar, who rose to fame with her role in the hit TV series Sasural Simar Ka, shared that she is overjoyed to have her mother and mother-in-law by her side in Mumbai. Dipika’s mother made the decision to relocate to Mumbai and live with Dipika to take care of her health.

The actress said that she was delighted that her mother has shifted with her. “Ammi and Mummy will be close to me here. Especially during these pregnancy days, having all of them around me gives me a lot of relief. They are taking good care of me, and god forbid anything happens, I know my family is next to me,” she added.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who tied the knot in 2018, have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child.