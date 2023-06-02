Dipika Kakar Reacts To Fake Pregnancy Allegations, Says 'We Also Feel Bad, Get Upset'

Dipika Kakar, a popular name in the television industry, is currently enjoying one of the most beautiful phases of her life. She will be soon embracing motherhood. However, ever since she announced her pregnancy, the actress has been constantly being trolled. Trollers have been accusing her of faking pregnancy. Recently in an interview, she opened up about the same and talked in length saying that such allegation hurts them also.

Talking to TV Times, Dipika said, “We also feel bad. We get upset. I think the craziest thing that I heard is that I’m faking the bump.” The Sasural Simar Ka actress also said that someone had said that a particular photo of hers makes it look like she is faking her pregnancy. “And I’m like… really? Either no one in their life has ever gotten pregnant. Or if these are women… I don’t understand this thought process. Just because I have not shown my bump to them openly, my pregnancy is fake. And I won’t show it. I don’t have to do such things to clarify such hollow accusations,” she was quoted.

A few days ago, Shoaib Ibrahim also reacted to online trolls regarding Dipika’s pregnancy. He said, “There are some people who feel Dipika is faking her pregnancy. They write stuff like ‘kitne pillows badlogi, Accha har month Takiye ka size change kar rahe ho, Waah kya shaane ho (How many pillows will you change? You are such cunning people, you keep changing the pillow size each month).’ We can’t do anything about them because their mindset is such. We don’t bother anymore. We are very happy as a family."

It is worth mentioning here that Dipika had suffered a miscarriage which also took a toll on her body. But she praised her husband for standing like a rock.

Dipika Kakar recently was in the news after reports of her quitting acting surfaced online. Various sites stated that she intends to quit acting to prioritise her family and child. However, she dismissed all the reports and revealed that her words had been misinterpreted and she has no plans of completely abandoning her profession.