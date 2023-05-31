Dipika Kakar Says Miscarriage Hit Her 'Very Badly' But Husband Shoaib Ibrahim 'Stood Like Rock'

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child together. This is the second time that Dipika conceived. Earlier, the Sasural Simar Ka fame revealed that she suffered a miscarriage last year. In a recent interview, Dipika opened up about the same and shared how her actor-husband Shoaib helped her get through that difficult time.

“That was the first time I had conceived and the entire family, including me and Shoaib, were in a different zone altogether. We planned the delivery even though it was very early but it’s very natural, you start thinking about all of this. You start building expectations," Dipika told TV Times.

The actress further recalled how Shoaib ‘stood like a rock’ during that tough time and added, “When the unfortunate thing happened, it hit me very badly. Shoaib stood like a rock for me because I don’t remember him being sad in front of me. No one in the family got upset in front of me.”

Dipika also shared how her mother-in-law also became one of her biggest support after she suffered miscarriage. “I reached home and started crying but my mother-in-law was extremely supportive. Nobody made me feel like something horrible had happened. I took my number of days to come out of it. I was undergoing a treatment and that took a very heavy toll on my body,” the actress said. Dipika concluded by saying that one ‘can’t get out of it alone’ and therefore, needs a family.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim announced their pregnancy in January this year. Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Shoaib talked about becoming a father soon and revealed how they are preparing for parenting. “We cannot prepare ourselves for parenthood. I feel it will be our child. We will shower the child with love, and will impart good values. Whatever values we received from our parents, we will try to pass on the same to our child now," he said.