Dipika Kakar's Latest Photo Featuring Shoaib Ibrahim And Son Ruhaan Is Priceless

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been overjoyed since the arrival of their newborn son, Ruhaan. They’ve been sharing their journey into parenthood with fans through YouTube vlogs and Instagram updates. Recently, the couple shared the excitement of their first shopping experience for their son.

Now, Dipika has treated her fans to an endearing glimpse of Shoaib cradling their bundle of joy, Ruhaan, on his lap. She accompanied the post with the heartwarming melody of Darshan Raval’s song Tu Mileya in the background. Dipika’s caption read, “Mainu Sab Mileya (I got everything)."

Earlier, Dipika and Shoaib treated their fans to a heartwarming family portrait featuring their son, Ruhaan. In the photo, the new parents were captured tenderly embracing their infant. Dipika was seen kissing her baby boy. While Ruhaan’s face was not visible, his tiny hands were seen in the post. In the caption, Dipika wrote, “RUHAAN. Thank you for keeping him in your prayers."

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s path to parenthood has been deeply meaningful for several reasons. The 36-year-old actress had already lost her first child in a miscarriage. The couple shared their pregnancy journey with a coordinated photoshoot in elegant white outfits, creating a poignant and memorable announcement for their fans

On June 21, 2023, Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their first child and the baby was kept in observation at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for a few weeks. During one of her YouTube vlogs, Dipika opened up about a moment when her father remarked that her son bore a striking resemblance to him rather than her.

On the professional front, Dipika, who gained fame for playing Simran in Sasural Simar Ka took a break from her acting career to prioritise her role as a mother. On the other hand, Shoaib continued his acting career, with his latest appearance in the show Ajooni.