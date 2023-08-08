Disha Parmar Gets a Kiss From Rahul Vaidya, Parents-To-Be Share a Warm Hug In Latest Photos

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are expecting their first child together. On Tuesday, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of adorable pictures with her singer husband. In the photos, Disha can be seen hugging Rahul from behind. In the first click, Rahul is seen planting a kiss on his wife’s cheeks. In another picture, the couple looks into the camera to flaunt their million-dollar smile. In the caption of her post, Disha wrote, “प्यार ♥️".

Several fans reacted to the pictures and showered love on soon-to-be parents. While one of the fans called them “beautiful", another user wrote, “Cutiesss". Several other users also dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story is no secret. The singer publicly confessed his love to Disha when he was in Bigg Boss 14 house. Later, Disha entered the show in the family week and accepted Rahul’s proposal. The two tied the knot in 2021.

Rahul and Disha announced their pregnancy in May this year when they shared some happy pictures on social media in which Disha was seen flaunting her baby bump while Rahul held a slate which had ‘Mummy and Daddy’ written on it.

On the work front, Disha is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. In the show, she plays the role of Priya Kapoor. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Disha confirmed that she will not quit work after her delivery. “I was on sets 20 days after my marriage so I think itna jaldi toh koi bhi nahi aata hai. There is no question whether I am going to work or not after my pregnancy. Of course, I will work. My job and personal life are two separate things. I will surely take a break to deliver, recover and get back in shape and I would be spending time with my baby but at the same time, I would love to go back to work and people don’t have to worry about it," she said.