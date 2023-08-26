Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya's Adorable Dance From Her Baby Shower Ceremony Is A Must-Watch

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the newest addition to their family. The couple recently celebrated a lavish baby shower, treating fans to glimpses of their joyful journey towards parenthood. The event saw a splendid turnout of family and close friends, all there to shower the couple with love and blessings as they prepared to embrace a new chapter. Now, a video from the ceremony is taking the internet by storm, capturing a cute dance performance by Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya.

The video shows Disha and Rahul on the dance floor and enjoying. However, it was the moment when Disha lovingly rubbed her full-grown baby bump while gracefully dancing that truly stole the show. While dancing, the actress displayed cautious movements to ensure her safety, all the while embracing and savouring the small moments.

For the event, Disha looked stunning in a lavender ruched dress that beautifully accentuated her baby bump. Her radiant smile perfectly complemented the surreal backdrop of the event, adorned in shades of pink, blue, and gold. With delicate earrings, a watch, and blingy flats, Disha’s elegant look garnered much attention. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya sported a white-hued printed shirt and matching pants, making the couple a picture-perfect duo.

Just hours ago, Disha took to her social media to share a series of snapshots. One charming picture captures Disha alongside her husband Rahul, while another reveals a delightful signboard that reads, “Welcome to Dishul’s Baby Shower." In yet another candid shot, Rahul Vaidya engages in a playful moment, sporting a mock baby bump. Adding to the festivities, the couple celebrated the day by cutting a teddy bear-themed cake. The celebrations were further documented through pictures where the couple struck poses with their intimate circle of friends.

The centrepiece of the celebration was undoubtedly the two-tier cake that stole hearts with its teddy-themed design. Adorned with pink and blue balloons, the cake featured two teddy bears and heartfelt words, ‘Dishul Baby,’ written at the bottom. For those unaware, the couple’s journey to parenthood started on May 18, 2023, as they shared the heartwarming news of their pregnancy on their Instagram accounts.