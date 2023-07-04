Disha Parmar Says Will Continue to Work Post Delivery: I Would Spend Time with My Baby But... | Exclusive

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Disha Parmar is expecting her first child along with husband Rahul Vaidya. Currently, in one of her best phases of life, Parmar is juggling between her demanding work schedule and her pregnancy. In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, The soon-to-me mommy got candid and opened up for the first time about pregnancy, how she plans to get back to work after delivering the baby, and why she believes Rahul is going to be a hands-on daddy.

Rahul and you recently announced that you’re expecting your first child. How is the pregnancy going so far?

It is going beautifully well and I think it couldn’t have been better. God has been kind and I am doing everything that I love. I am working also so honestly, nothing much has changed except a few small things. Rahul is very happy and both our families are also delighted. It’s a lovely phase in our lives (Smiles).

Most people feel that a female actor’s career is over when she delivers a baby. Have your prepared yourself for such scrutiny?

Sadly that is how some people see it but it doesn’t apply to me. I was on sets 20 days after my marriage so I think itna jaldi toh koi bhi nahi aata hai. There is no question whether I am going to work or not after my pregnancy. Of course, I will work. My job and personal life are two separate things. I will surely take a break to deliver, recover and get back in shape and I would be spending time with my baby but at the same time, I would love to go back to work and people don’t have to worry about it.

Have there been conversations between you and Rahul about how you’re going to tackle parenthood?

Both of us are still in the process. Probably the day we hold the baby, things are going to be different. The gravity of the situation hasn’t hit us completely but we are enjoying this journey and are taking each day as it comes.

Have you started getting calls from relatives and friends about the dos and don’ts during pregnancy?

Oh yes! Everyone has a lot to say but I only listen to my doctor and both my moms (laughs). I am going by what she advises. Otherwise, I believe it’s a normal process and I believe pregnancy doesn’t change much in your routine. I am doing exactly what I was doing earlier except for a few changes.

What was Rahul’s first reaction when you told him that you’ll are expecting?

He was surprised because this wasn’t planned and it came out of nowhere. I think he was performing in Goa when I video-called him and gave the news. He loves kids and has always expressed how he wants a family. So I feel he is in his happiest phase now. I believe he is going to be a hands-on father. He is so involved that he is present for every doctor’s appointment and other places where he is needed without even telling him. I am looking forward to seeing how he is going to be with the baby (Smiles).

You and Nakuul (Mehta) made a comeback with Bade Acche Lagte Hai. The show and your pair have been receiving a lot of love from the audience…

I am really happy with all the love that has been pouring in. I recall the first time when I was told about making a comeback in Bade Acche Lagte Hai- Season 3, my initial reaction was a bit of a shock because Nakuul and my character died in the last season. The creators explained that it is a new season and a new show and everything else will be different but they needed Nakuul and me to be a part of the show. I realised if the creators are giving us so much respect and if our on-screen pairing is getting so much love from the audience, I decided to give it a shot.

Were you pregnant when the makers of Bade Acche Lagte Hai approached you?

Yes, I was. But the entire unit was ready to accommodate everything including the shift schedules, and my working hours. The way my production house takes care of me on the sets is just beautiful. I am shooting for less number of hours and I am shooting five days a week. They are handling things well making it look like a cakewalk for me (Smiles).

Have you and Rahul zeroed down on any names for the baby?

Not really. But we have kept a few options both for baby girl and boy. I keep telling Rahul to keep his ears open as he keeps doing so many shows and meeting many people so he can note down a few interesting names and put them on our list.