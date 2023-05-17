Disha Parmar Shares Her Look As She Begins Shooting For Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3; See Photo

Disha Parmar has set the hearts of her fans aflutter as she recently shared a glimpse of her look from the highly anticipated series, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3. Parmar, who is all set to reprise her beloved character, Priya Kapoor, in the popular show, took to social media to share a captivating photo, signaling the start of her shooting schedule.

The actress treated her followers to an enchanting picture, where she looked ethereal in traditional attire. Donning a mustard yellow colour salwar kurta, Parmar looked elegant. Her radiant smile and captivating eyes added to the charm of her character. In the photo, we can see her excitement. In her caption, Disha Parmar wrote, “Day 1.” The announcement of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 has generated immense excitement among fans of the show. The actress had previously won hearts with her portrayal of Priya Kapoor in the earlier seasons, alongside co-star Nakuul Mehta, who played the role of her on-screen husband, Ram Kapoor.

Take a look at the photo here:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai has been one of the most loved television dramas of recent times. The upcoming third season has been eagerly awaited by fans, who have been yearning to witness the continued journey of Priya and Ram Kapoor’s relationship.

top videos

Disha and Nakuul recently shot the promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Nakuul had shared a small glimpse on his social handle. Sharing this clip, Nakuul wrote, “Cause they said.. ." Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai will go off-air on May 24. The cast has already wrapped their shoot and shared photos on social media. They were seen dressed in wedding attire and looks like the last scene is set to be a wedding scene.

On the work front, Disha Parmar rose to fame after starring in the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired opposite Nakuul Mehta. The actress starred in another show titled Woh Apna Sa. She has been a part of several music videos.