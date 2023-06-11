Disha Parmar's Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Bodycon Dress

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, one of the most popular celebrities, are expecting their first child. The couple is enjoying the new phase and keeps on updating fans about the new journey. Well, recently, the actress took to social media to flaunt her baby bump in an orange colour bodycon dress.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha is seen wearing a bodycon dress and is looking gorgeous. She is flaunting her bump and she captioned it as ‘Mama’. The actress is wearing no makeup and her pregnancy glow is unmissable. As soon as she shared the picture, fans rushed to the comment section. Well, some even asked her how she is shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 during this time. One of the fans asked, “Mumma to be … what a glow …. Nazar na lage.” Another wrote, “Prettiest mom ever you’ll be.”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

The couple announced the pregnancy news through an adorable video. In the clip, the duo was seen twinning in black. While Rahul sported a simple black t-shirt with jeans of the same colour, Disha looked prettiest in a black outfit. In the video, Rahul and Disha can be seen enjoying to their fullest. They can be seen holding hands, sharing a kiss. At one point in the video, Rahul even kissed Disha’s baby bump. The clip ended with Rahul singing ‘baby jaldi aaja’.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story is no secret. The singer publicly confessed his love to Disha while he was in Bigg Boss 14 house. Later, Disha entered the show during the family week and accepted Rahul’s proposal. The two tied the knot in 2021. Recently, Disha and Rahul also featured together in a music video titled ‘Prem Kahani’. Earlier, they were also seen together in songs like Madhanya and Yaad Teri.

On the work front, Disha Parmar is seen opposite Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.