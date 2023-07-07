Divyanka Tripathi, In Thailand For Anniversary, Just Opened Her Album With Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular couples in the Indian Television Industry and enjoy a massive fan following. The duo tied the knot on July 8, 2016, and have been each other’s support ever since. The two are on a relaxing vacation to Thailand ahead of their 7th anniversary and Vivek and Divyanka shared some glimpses of their getaway. The couple looks adorable together and their fans are gushing over their chemistry.

Divyanka Tripathi, shared a picture of them together with the caption, “Best advice for marriage: PLAN THINGS TOGETHER!" The two are seen seated comfortably, holding hands as they soak up the sun. Vivek sported a blush pink T-shirt with beige trousers, while Divyanka opted for a breezy black and white midi dress.

Vivek Dahiya also shared some snippets from the vacation. The first image is a self-portrait with a picturesque backdrop, while the second is a wide-angle shot of the duo. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “In a picture perfect paradise with my one and only."

Fans were quick to comment and appreciate the duo. One of them wrote, “Looking into the horizon together, always be together." Another said, “I believe in love because of you people." Some appreciated the location and wrote, “Vibe looks so freaking cool." Many followers also took this opportunity to wish them on their anniversary.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. On the show, Vivek played Inspector Abhishek Singh, and Divyanka played the lead character, Ishita. After a few years of dating, the couple exchanged rings on January 16, 2016, and got married the same year in Bhopal.

On the work front, Vivek Dahiya has acted in television episodes such as State Of Siege: 26/11 and Pavitra Rishta 2. He also appeared on Nach Baliye 8, which he won alongside his wife, Divyanka Tripathi. He will appear next in the film Chal Zindagi. Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi made her OTT debut in 2019 with the series Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. She is gearing up for her upcoming series, The Magic of Shiri, which will launch on July 13 on JioCinema.