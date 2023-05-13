Donal Bisht Gets FAKE Casting Calls from Karan Johar's Production House, Says 'This Is Really Wrong'

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Donal Bisht has finally reacted to fake casting calls that she received from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The actress has also shared a screenshot of the email on her social handle. And now in a conversation with news agency ANI, Donal shared how she saved from falling under the trap.

Donal was quoted saying to a news agency, “This is really wrong that someone is trying to trap people claiming someone else. And as a public figure, it’s my social responsibility to make people aware about it. When I saw the domain name it was mentioned as ‘Dharmamovies@dharmaproduction.in’. The domain name came across very real but since I have studied computers in-depth I am aware about what can be fake and what is real. When my team told me that we are receiving such emails back to back I realized this must be a fake one because these days usually everybody meets or talks on the phone initially.”

The former Bigg Boss contestant had shared on social media, “Someone is continuously mailing me, I believe from a fake #Dharmaproduction email ID. Please look into it. I hope people don’t get trapped in it.”

She further added, “Then when I went to the official website of the production house I saw their domain id and realized that somebody has actually bought a fake domain only and emailed me pretending to be them and might be mailing many people to trap too. It is very easy to get caught in this thing as not many are aware of the technical part. Hence, I felt it is very important to put it across in public and bring awareness about this to help other people and actors in the industry.”

On the work front, Donal has been featured in many music albums. She will be next seen in a musical web series titled The Socho Project. She is s best known for her role of Sharanya Bisht in Ek Deewaana Tha and Ishika Patel in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.