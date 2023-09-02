Dressed In Shimmery Green, Sreejita De Was All Smiles At Archana Gautam's Birthday Party

Archana Gautam, the actress-turned-politician who rose to fame through her memorable stint in Bigg Boss 16, recently threw an extravagant birthday bash in Mumbai that was attended by some of her closest friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry. The videos and photos from the celebration are circulating widely on social media, with fans wishing the reality star on her special day. However, the highlight of the celebration was the heartwarming bond shared between Archana and her dear friend, Sreejita De.

The video shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram shows Archana Gautam and Sreejita De were all smiles as they posed for the cameras together, sharing a warm embrace. Archana dazzled in a shimmering silver dress, while Sreejita De looked stunning in her green sequin outfit. Both stars radiated beauty and charm while showcasing their deep bond of friendship.

Sreejita De also extended her birthday wishes to the actress on Instagram. She shared a photo and wrote, “Happy Happy birthday girl. Tere saath hasne ka alag hi maza hai (Laughing with you is a different kind of joy.)'"

On the other hand, Archana Gautam also shared a video featuring her Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant, Gautam Vig. In the video, both of them can be seen grooving to the beats of the popular song Malhari.

Previously, Archana Gautam delighted her fans by sharing a video from her intimate birthday celebration at home. In the video, the actress can be seen cutting a two-tier cake alongside her family. She lovingly cradles her pet dog in her lap while she makes her birthday wish. A stunning flower bouquet graces the table, adding an extra touch of beauty to the celebration.

Sharing the video, Archana wrote, “Happy Birthday to me. 1st September. Today’s Family Birthday Party at home. #archanagautam.”

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam’s birthday celebration included the presence of her fellow contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Aishwarya Sharma, along with her husband Neil Bhatt, Anjum Fakih, Soundous Moufakir, and Nyra Banerjee.

Workwise, Archana Gautam was last seen in the Tamil thriller film Yosi. The story centres on Madhuvan, a student grappling with the immense pressure of clearing the NEET Medical Entrance exam. Overwhelmed by this mental stress, he decides to commit suicide. Luckily, his suicide attempt fails, leaving him trapped in a remote and isolated forest with no way to contact the outside world. Presently, she is seen on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.