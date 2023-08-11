Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta Name Their Newborn 'Vaayu'

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are basking in the joy of parenthood. The couple, who recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, has been showered with love and well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Amidst the arrival of their newborn, Ishita shared a touching video on Instagram, offering a sneak peek into their baby boy’s namkaran ceremony which was celebrated in a traditional Gujarati style.

The video clip opens with Ishita Dutta holding her baby in her arms and taking her to the swing made of cloth. The women from the family gently sway the cradle while singing a song and revealing the newborn’s name. As the camera pans, viewers catch a glimpse of vibrant balloons spelling out the name Vaayu. At the end of the video, The ceremony was a joyous occasion, with their close-knit family members gathered to shower their love and blessings upon the little one. In a unique twist, the baby boy lay comfortably in a makeshift cradle made from a bedsheet held by the women in the family. Meanwhile, new mom Ishita Dutta looked elegant in a traditional green kurta.

Sharing the video Ishita wrote, “Namkaran Ceremony of our little one ❤️ Vaayu Sheth Thank you for all the love and blessings."

The post was flooded with heartwarming comments from fans and fellow celebrities. Actress Helly Shah exclaimed, “Oh my goddddd vaaaayuuu." A fan commented, “Such a beautiful name. God Bless Vaayu. ❤️" Many others poured in their blessings and well-wishes for the newborn’s bright future.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth crossed paths while working on the set of the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar-Baazigar in 2016, and their love story bloomed from there. The couple soon tied the knot in November 2017.

The couple welcomed their newborn son on July 20. Ishita proudly shared the news of his birth by posting an adorable picture on her social media platforms. The snapshot showed the couple posing with their newborn son, his tiny face lovingly concealed by a heart emoji. Ishita’s caption read, “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes."