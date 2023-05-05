DYK Shekhar Suman Never Wanted To Do Movers and Shakers?

Shekhar Suman rose to fame for his roles in shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh and Movers and Shakers. Both the shows were massive hits on TV, but Shekhar has now revealed that he never wanted to be part of any of them. In an interview, the actor admitted that, given the choice, he would never have performed in comedy shows. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar Suman revealed that if he had the option, he would have never done comedy. “I am an entirely different kind of an actor; I am more interested in literature." His first film, Utsav, was based on a play called Mrichakatika, and the actor said that he was very happy to land a role in that film. According to him, he is more inclined towards intense characters. He mentioned, “I have a great sense of humour otherwise, but as far as roles are concerned, I neither wanted to do Movers and Shakers nor did I want to do Dekh Bhai Dekh."

Shekhar always feared that he would be typecast as a comic actor and tried a lot to run away from this genre, even today. “A lot of people come and tell me that I am a great comedian. But I get annoyed," he added.

The actor explained that what he does in his roles is satire and not comedy, and the two are very different from one another. Satire is the art of intelligently discussing current issues in a way that may or may not offend others. But the actor is grateful that he worked on the iconic show Dekh Bhai Dekh, which was like an institution for him to learn more about his craft. He mentioned how the entire cast would spend most of the day on sets for rehearsals and barely slept. The show revolved around the daily struggles of the Diwan family.

While Shekhar Suman did not want to do the shows initially, they earned him massive popularity. The show was loved by many including the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose style he often copied in his acts. Recalling an incident involving him, Shekhar revealed that Atal Bihar Vajpayee once stopped his car. The former Prime Minister told Shekhar that he enjoyed the most whenever the actor imitated him on the show. Shekhar mentioned that the PM praised him and said, “You are doing a brilliant job, don’t ever stop this show." The late-night show started airing in 1997 and ended in 2012. Shekhar would enact politicians, frequently making sarcastic comments about the country’s social, political, and economic situation.

