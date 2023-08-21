Is Elvish Yadav Joining BJP After Winning Bigg Boss OTT 2? He Finally Breaks Silence

After winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav has sparked rumours about his political debut. Elvish was invited by the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar to his residence last week. The CM also shared a photo with Elvish Yadav on X, formerly known as Twitter, and congratulated him on his win. Soon after his meeting with the CM, rumours about him joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began doing the rounds. On Sunday, Khattar also attended the felicitation event of Elvish in Gurugram, which only added fuel to the fire.

Now, Elvish has finally broken his silence over the speculation. “It was a special feeling meeting our CM, Manohar Lal Khattar. He praised my work. Regarding my future, I have not decided anything yet. The Haryana CM is meeting me to give his blessings," Elvish was quoted as saying by Free Press Journal.

Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar Ji felicitates @ElvishYadav, making it a proud moment for All of Us💯Haryana Ke Chore Ne Sabka SYSTUMM hang Rakha hai 💥 Someone Said:Yadav Ji ki Pohoch Uper Tak hai 💥Do you Remember ?#ElvishIsTheEntertainer #ElvishIsTheSassiest… pic.twitter.com/Utmrqe15W9 — Elvish Yadav Official FC™ (@Elvish_Official) August 20, 2023

After surviving for more than 50 days in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Elvish Yadav became the first wild card entrant in the history of Bigg Boss to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, which was hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The popular YouTuber defeated co-contestants Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve to take the trophy home and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Elvish said that he was grateful to be the first wild card winner, “The feeling is unreal. I had always thought that wildcard entrants don’t win, but I have proved everyone wrong. I still feel this is like a dream and I am sitting on my bed inside the house and someone will come and pinch and wake me up and make me do this all over again (Laughs). It was an amazing experience."