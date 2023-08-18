Elvish Yadav Opens Up On His Relationship For The First Time, Says 'Jo Meri Bandi Hai...'

Amid rumours that Elvish Yadav is dating a girl named Kriti Mehra, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has clarified that she is not his girlfriend. On Thursday, Elvish Yadav opened up on his relationship for the first time when he revealed that his lady-love lives in Punjab and is not on social media. He also mentioned that she stays away from all the limelight and does not like her name being mentioned anywhere.

“I want to clear doubts of many people who think that the girl giving interviews to a few Youtube channels is my girlfriend, let me clear, she’s not," Elvish said as quoted by E-Times.

“Jiske bhi interviews dekhe hain, joh bhi kara hai, bhai woh nahi hai… Joh meri bandi hai woh alag hai and she is not there on any social media. She’s from Punjab, she stays there and she’s not on social media. She lives a very private life and doesn’t like to be in the limelight. She enjoys being like that. She wants things to be private. She doesn’t like me taking her name anywhere or increasing her followers, she likes staying away from these things and is happy," the YouTuber added.

The clarification comes a few days after a report by Siasat claimed that Elvish Yadav and Kirti Mehra dated each other for around 6–7 years before they parted ways around a year and a half ago.

Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 earlier this week. He took home a trophy and cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Elvish created history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to have won the show ever. Following the finale episode, Elvish claimed that he created history by gaining 28 crore votes in just 15 minutes.

Elvish was followed by Abhishek Malhan who was the first runner-up of the show. Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhruve were also the finalists.