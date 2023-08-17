Elvish Yadav Reveals Why He Did Not Visit Abhishek Malhan In Hospital: 'Bigg Boss Walon Ne...'

YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 earlier this week. The first runner-up of the show was his good friend and fellow YouTuber Abhishek Malhan. Despite their friendship, their respective fandoms started pitting them against each other as the finale approached. When Abhishek was recently hospitalized due to viral fever, fans of the show noticed that while many contestants of the show paid him a visit, Elvish was missing. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has now shared his side of the story, clarifying why he did not visit Malhan in the hospital.

Elvish recently took to his Instagram stories and dropped a video from his hotel room in which he said, “Yaar kayi log ek cheez point out kar rahe hain ki sab log hospital main milne gaye, aap kyu nahi gaye? Bhai, tumne dekha hoga, main iss chaar deewari main band hoon. Apni marzi se toh main band rahoonga nahi. Jaise main aaya hoon wahan bhi band, yahaan bhi band. Due to security reasons, Bigg Boss walon ne hi mujhe idhar rakha hua hai. Khas bola hua hai ki aap nahi ja sakte. Mereko koi shauk nahi hai. (Many people are pointing out that I did not go to the hospital. You must have seen, I’m within the confines of these four walls. I would not choose this on my own. I was locked in the house, I am locked now. The makers of Bigg Boss have kept me here due to security reasons. They have especially told me that I cannot leave.)

Elvish further shared that even though he could not visit Abhishek in hospital, he spoke to him over the phone. “Main aaj jaane wala tha kyuki aaj kayi meetings thi, security ke saath bohot saari cheezein mujhe karni thi. Usne bola tha ki main discharge ho raha hoon, Delhi ja raha hoon. Maine kaha direct wahin pe miloonga Delhi aake, kyuki protocols jo hain, voh follow karne padte hain. Ab saari cheezein mere haath main nahi hain. Uss cheez ko please negatively na liya jaaye aur kisi ke prati koi hate na failaayi jaaye. Thank you. (I was going to see him today because I had some meetings lined up. He told me he’s going to Delhi. I told him that we will meet directly in Delhi since I have to follow the protocols here. Not everything is in my control. Please don’t take it negatively and spread hate. Thank you)," the YouTuber added.

Meanwhile, Elvish was recently also spotted at the Mumbai airport. Fans speculated that the silver chain he was wearing was the same one that Abhishek had gifted him during the show.