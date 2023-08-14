Elvish Yadav Wins Bigg Boss OTT 2, Beats Abhishek Malhan To Take Home Trophy, Rs 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner: Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The popular YouTuber left behind co-contestants Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve to take the trophy home.

Manisha, Elvish and Abhishek made to the top 3.

Elvish Yadav entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wild card contestant and was identified as one of the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. Just a day before the finale, Bebika Dhurve was also seen telling Manisha Rani that either Elvish or Abhishek might win the show.

Elvish Yadav has also become the first wildcard contestant in the history of the show to take the trophy home. Earlier today, ‘Historic Wildcard Elvish’ was also trending on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale was graced by several big celebrities. Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday were seen promoting their upcoming movie Dream Girl 2. Badshah also interacted with the top 5 contestants and danced with Salman Khan.

Who Is Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav?

Siddharth Yadav, popularly known as Elvish Yadav is an Indian YouTber and social media influencer. He has a YouTube channel by his name which has over 12 million subscribers. Elvish rose to fame with his parodies and roast videos. Evish also has a stock market analysation and a clothing brand page on Instagram. He also has an Instagram handle for his Non-Profit Organisation - Elvish Yadav Foundation.

Elvish was born in a middle-class family in Gurugram, Haryana. He studied at the Amity International School in Gurugram and did his Bachelor of Commerce from the Hansraj College, University of Delhi. It is said that Elvish took inspiration from YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and started his own YouTube channel in 2016.

Congratulations Elvish Yadav!