Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession Leads With 27 Nods; Brian Cox, Pedro Pascal Up For Best Actor

The prestigious Emmy Awards®️ is back with a bang with its 75th Anniversary celebration. Fans worldwide are gearing up to witness their favourite shows get the much-deserved recognition. Lionsgate Play is bringing the Emmy magic straight from Los Angeles to South-East Asian audiences as the official streaming partner of this star-studded night. The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Monday, September 18, (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX and will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on September 19 from 5:30 AM IST.

The nominations are now out:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor (Drama Series)

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress (Drama Series)

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor (Comedy Series)

Bill Hader - Barry

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon - George & Tammy

Steven Yeun - Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback - Swarm

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong - Beef

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Bad Sisters

The Crown

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program

The Last Of Us

Poker Face

Succession

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

The White Lotus

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program

House Of The Dragon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Perry Mason

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Daisy Jones & The Six

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Bear

How I Met Your Father

Only Murders In The Building

Schmigadoon!

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

Queer Eye

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus

Theo James - The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Alan Ruck - Succession

Will Sharpe - The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress (Comedy

Series)

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Comedy Series)

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett - Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Richard Jenkins Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee - Beef

Ray Liotta - Black Bird

Young Mazino - Beef

Jesse Plemons - Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello - Beef

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis - Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart