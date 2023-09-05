Exclusive! Rithvik Dhanjani Says Fans Have To Wait To See Him On TV: 'Want To Entertain Irrespective Of...'

Rithvik Dhanjani is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. He has essayed roles on screen which have left a mark. His recent film Lost And Found In Singapore released on August 25. Directed by Harsh Dedhia, the film also features Apoorva Arora in a pivotal role. In the exclusive conversation with News18, Rithvik Dhanjani talked about his role and his preparation.

What drew you to the character in Lost and Found in Singapore?

My character is named Dhruv. He’s introverted, often alone, and doesn’t really have many friends. He tries to portray something entirely different to the world through his social media. Thus, he’s essentially leading a life of duality. His life changes when he meets Sitara for the first time. She is portrayed by Aproova.

What was your initial reaction when you read the script?

I think the first idea of the script was that of travel adventure. There is a lot of friendship involved, and I think all these is a great mixture for film now. What drove me towards the film most was the interactive bit. This is for the first time that the audiences will be writing the script with us while they’re watching. They’re going to be writing and choosing what the characters are going to be doing. So, I think that that in itself is a very exciting process.

You are a big name in the television industry. How was your experience working on OTT?

I believe it is always a fantastic experience regardless of the platform I find myself on – television, the stage, film, theater or OTT. Engaging in what I’m truly passionate about is important to me. Being in the spotlight, entertaining people, is where my heart lies.

What message does Lost And Found In Singapore aim to give to the audience?

I’m sure you will be able to relate to one of the characters, either Sitara or Dhruv, and no matter whose character you relate to, there is a story to tell. No matter whose character you relate to, there is a conversation to be had.

Will your fans have to wait to see you on television?

They can still see me on some platform or the other!