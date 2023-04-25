Fahmaan Khan Reveals Surprising Family Connection With Amar Akbar Anthony's Zebisko

Fahmaan Khan, who is known for his role in Imlie, has always been inspired by his late brother Faraaz Khan to pursue a career in acting. However, not many people know that Faraaz was actually Fahmaan’s step-brother. Faraaz was the son of Zebisko who played a role in the iconic film Amar Akbar Anthony. Fahmaan recently revealed that he was born after his mother got married to his father Shahbaaz Khan following Zebisko’s death.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Fahmaan provided some information about his family background, stating that he has a sister and two brothers named Fadhya, Fahed, and Faraaz. They all are the children of Zebisko, whose real name is Yusuf Khan. Fahmaan’s mother was initially married to Zebisko, who passed away due to a heart attack when Fahmaan’s siblings were still very young. He added, “At the time, my eldest brother was 14, my other brother was 12, and my sister was 9. My mother was a widow with three young kids, so my father, who was a family friend at the time, got married to her. Three years later, I was born. I am the son of her second husband, Shahbaaz Khan."

The actor also mentioned that in their family, there has never been any discrimination or division among the siblings. “Par Humare ghar mein Iss baar par Kabhi Bhed bhaav nahi hua hai… Kabhi farak Nahi samjha Gaya. (We have been really close to each other)," he said. Fahmaan shared that he still considers Zebisko as his dad, and they have a modern outlook on their family setup. While there were some initial issues, the siblings eventually realized that their father had done everything genuinely and accepted the situation.

“Generally, I don’t talk about it if people consider me Zebisko’s son. I am fine with it. This is the first time I’ve spoken about it. He is my sibling’s father and also my dad, and it is not an issue," he added.

Fahmaan Khan is currently portraying the main character named Ravi Randhawa in the television series Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, which is being aired on Color TV. The series also stars Gurpreet Bedi, Kritika Singh Yadav and Akash Jagga in crucial roles.

