From Ayesha Singh & Neil Bhatt, A Final Farewell To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai-Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin captivated the audience with its interesting storyline and became the talk of the town. As the reports of the show taking a dramatic time leap have surfaced, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt, who portrayed the lead characters, Sai and Virat, have bid farewell and shared heartfelt posts on social media.

The actors will not be part of the show anymore. As per the latest promo, the plotline will now shift to Sai and Virat’s daughter, Savi, and revolve around her struggles to find true love.

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt penned down emotional notes saying goodbye to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and their respective characters. Neil Bhatt shared an adorable clip of Sai and Virat’s moments from the show that showcases the story of how they met, became friends, and eventually fell in love with each other. Along with the video, he expressed his gratitude to the viewers for appreciating his character and making the series a success.

Neil wrote, “Virat ko aapne apne dil mein jagah di, aap hi ke kaaran Virat ka qirdaar ghar-ghar tak pahoch paaya. Iss support aur pyaar ke liye thank you. Virat sirf ek qirdaar nahin, meri pehchaan ka ek hissa hai, jo humesha mujhse juda rahega. Aur uske saath judi rahengi wo saari yaadein, aur aapka dher saara pyaar. Iss safar ko khoobsoorat banaane ke liye, aur har mod par mera saath nibhaane ke liye, aap sabhi ka bahot bahot shukriya! Aur I hope you will be following our Savi ki kahani – I know I will. Thank you for everything, With love, Your Virat, Neil."

On the other hand, Ayesha Singh also shared a video compilation of her pictures with members of the cast and crew. The video ended with her leaving the set, waving one last time to the team. She thanked each person who helped her during the show and expressed her desire to connect with her audience soon. She wrote, “Dheer sara pyaar aur Sarhana har uss shaks ko jo mujhe iss khoobsurat safar par mila. Shyama, agar aapke dil ko galti se bhi thes pohonchai ho. Prarthana, aapki zindagi khushiyon se bhari rahe. Umeed, hai ki aapke saath dubara phir kisi safar main jurdungi. Tab tak ke liye Pyaar bhare dil aur mayus mann se Alvida."

Ayesha Singh played an ambitious doctor, while Neil Bhatt was an IPS officer on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Their chemistry was much appreciated right after the show premiered in 2020. As per the latest track of the daily soap, both Sai and Virat die after their plane is hijacked.