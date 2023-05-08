From Father’s Paan Shop To Khatron Ke Khiladi, The Journey Of Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare has become quite popular after his stint on the famous reality TV show Bigg Boss 16. He has been receiving some great offers as well. The reality TV star will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi. He has been living a dream life after completing Bigg Boss and has been quite popular on social media as well. But all of this success has come to him after a lot of struggles.

In an interview, Shiv revealed that he used to sit at his father’s paan shop, and he used to give him Rs 5 to eat food during school time. But he needed Rs 20, so he earned the rest of the money by himself. He also added that he and his sister would deliver milk and newspapers door to door to earn money. After that, he learned to dance and started giving dance classes.

There, he used to earn around Rs 10,000. Later, he started focusing on his fitness and even became a gym trainer. In 2017, he participated in his first reality show, Roadies. During his interview, all the judges were deeply impressed by his personality and took him on board for the Roadies’ journey.

Then, he participated in the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, and there he emerged as the winner of the show. During the show, he also fell in love with a fellow contestant, Veena Jagtap. However, the two ended their relationship after the show.

Talking about his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house, he revealed that the show has given him a lot. He has made some really good friends and is still in touch with them. Their group, which is popularly known as the Mandali, received a lot of love from the fans. He also added that all of his friends are doing well outside of the show.

Shiv also revealed that he was offered two Marathi films as a lead but had to refuse the offer as he had already signed the contract for Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, he said that he has no regrets, as it was his dream to be on the show.

Shiv is one of the highest-paid contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi with an earning of Rs 8 lakh per episode. The show is expected to start shooting soon.

