Gangubai of 'Comedy Circus' Aka Saloni Daini Loses 22 Kgs, Burns Up Instagram With Sexy Bikini Photo

Saloni Daini, one of the most popular child actors, rose to fame with her stint as ‘Gangubai’ in the popular reality show, Comedy Circus. She was just seven years old and won millions of hearts with her comic performance. Well, fans loved her chubbiness but now Saloni has grown up into a fashion diva. Recently, she shared a video featuring her drastic transformation. She has shed more than 22 kgs in the last three years.

In the video that is going viral on the internet we can see Saloni flaunting her chiselled figure in bikini photos on a beach. In the pictures, we can see the 20-year-old wearing a bikini in black and mauve colours as she posed for the camera under the sun. She mentions in the video that the journey started in 2020 and in three years she has come a long way. As soon as she shared the video, netizens showered her with compliments. One of the fans commented, “I can’t believe I am attracted to the gangubai from childhood.” Another commented, “Lockdown was just a few weeks ago right?”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saloni Daini (@salonidaini_)

In an old interview with ETimes, Saloni had opened up about her weight loss journey. “When lockdown had started, I would eat so much at home. Mom would cook momos, butter chicken, cakes and things like that. One day I was sitting in front of my laptop, watching shows. And suddenly, the screen locked and I saw my face on the laptop. And I look very chubby. I was 80 kgs or something at that time. So I was like this is the point when I have to lose weight for myself. I just wanted to lose weight to be fit and healthy. I followed a diet and worked out every day. Now I am 58. The lockdown has made me lose weight. I would like to thank the lockdown because I couldn’t go out and eat junk food,” she added.

On the work front, Saloni is seen in many Marathi and Hindi films. Saloni is also the winner of the comedy show Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here