Gashmeer Mahajani Shares Update About His Mother’s Health: 'She Is Fit And Fine Now'

After the culmination of his recent show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, popular television actor Gashmeer Mahajani has decided to take a break from his professional commitments. This decision comes after the passing of Gashmeer’s father, the renowned Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani. The loss had a profound impact on Gashmeer’s mother, affecting her health adversely. Now, offering an update on his mother’s health, Gashmeer Mahajani took to his Instagram Stories to share that she is now “fit and fine."

Recently, Gashmeer Mahajani held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on his Instagram Stories. During the interaction, a fan inquired about any upcoming projects, to which the actor replied affirmatively, “Yes, many, was busy taking care of my mum after she collapsed last week. She is better now. In a fortnight will get back to my work." Another fan expressed concern about Gashmeer’s mother’s health. Responding to it, Gashmeer Mahajani said, “Got discharged from the hospital today…she is fit and fine now…touchwood."

In the past, Gashmeer Mahajani held a question-and-answer session during the period of his father’s passing. With immense respect, he appealed to his fans to avoid posing personal queries about his father or their relationship. The late actor Ravindra Mahajani, Gashmeer’s father, had been residing alone and his body was found in his rented apartment in Pune.

On the work front, Gashmeer Mahajani rose to fame after his portrayal of the lead character in the successful Star Plus series Imlie, opposite Sumbul Touqeer. Playing the role of Aditya Kumar Tripathi, the actor captivated audiences with his exceptional acting skills. He became part of the show’s cast at its inception in 2020 and later bid farewell in 2022.

Subsequently, Gashmeer showcased his talents on the widely acclaimed dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, in 2022, ultimately emerging as a finalist. Following this achievement, the actor graced the screen as Armaan Oberoi in the enchanting and suspenseful fantasy series, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.