Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Are Ready For Their First 'Family Outing' With Son Zehaan

Actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were recently seen at the airport with their adorable newborn baby boy, Zehaan. Etimes reported that it was the first they were spotted at the airport together after their baby was born, and everyone was excited to catch a glimpse of them.Zaid looked cool in all-black attire, while Gauahar opted for a white tank top, black leggings, and a stylish pair of sneakers. She carried baby Zehaan in her arms, making sure his little face stayed away from the camera’s view. The couple patiently posed for the paparazzi before making their way inside the airport.

As soon as the video was shared, fans of the couple flooded the comment section with warm wishes. While most comments were about how good Gauahar, Zaid, and their son Zehaan, look together as a family, some fans were also surprised by Gauahar’s rapid weight loss and how fit she looked. One fan commented, “May god bless the little one,". Another one called them a “Happy family." Many also congratulated the couple and wished them a happy life.

Gauahar and Zaid became parents to Zehaan in May this year. They shared the happy news through a heartwarming message, introducing their son to the world. Zehaan was born on May 10, 2023, bringing immense joy to their lives. Zaid and Gauahar expressed their gratitude for the love and well wishes they received.

Despite their busy schedules, Gauahar and Zaid have been managing their responsibilities as new parents alongside their work commitments. Gauahar, in particular, has been taking things slowly as she eases back into her workout routine after giving birth. In an Instagram post, Gauahar shared that she had already shed 13 kilograms by the end of June postpartum.

Gauahar regularly shares her journey and experiences as a new mom on social media, where her followers eagerly await her updates. Her Husband Zaid also participates in a lot of her videos.

Former Bigg Boss winner, Gauahar, hasn’t fully dived back into her acting projects and web series just yet, she’s staying connected with her fans through her online presence. She has over 9.3 million followers on Instagram. Her candid posts about the life of a new mom have become a hit among her followers.