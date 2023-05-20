Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Share Hilarious Clip About 'New Parent Syndrome'

After nearly three years of marital bliss, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple are on cloud nine after embracing parenthood. Gauahar and Zaid recently shared a clip on their Instagram handles and gave fans a sneak peek into their lives as new parents and what it is like to have an infant at home.

In the video, Gauahar is seen organising her baby’s diapers and tissues in a box, looking visibly tired. She also shares a glimpse of her with just one sock. Another scene captures Zaid dozing off while trying to keep a watch on his son. The video concludes with the new parents posing for a selfie, displaying their radiant smiles for the camera. The couple wrote a short note along with the clip, which read, “Hehehe we are loving it! Alhamdulillah."

Previously, Zaid Darbar delightedly shared a photograph of their adorable little infant, accompanied by a heartfelt message dedicated to his wife on Mother’s Day. Taking to his Instagram account, Zaid wrote, “My biggest blessing #allahummabaariklahu. I am so grateful to the almighty, for making this possible, I’m so indebted to my beautiful and strong wife for giving me this gift of being a dad to our lil angel.” The picture captures Zaid tenderly holding his son’s finger, with the face intentionally not visible.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had announced the birth of their baby boy earlier this month. “It’s a boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar (sic)."

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, along with their new-born son, were photographed leaving Lilavati Hospital on Saturday, May 13. The couple’s joyful pictures swiftly garnered attention on social media platforms.

Zaid was seen sporting a black sweatshirt, yellow joggers, sneakers, and sunglasses, while Gauahar wore a white t-shirt and green bottoms. The couple graciously posed for the paparazzi before proceeding towards their car.