Gauahar Khan Shares Heartbreaking Video of Vinesh Phogat crying, Tweets ‘They Are Being Manhandled’

Time and again, Gauahar Khan is known for expressing her opinion on ongoing situations unapologetically. Recently, the actress shared a video of Vinesh Phogat crying, amid a protest in Delhi. On Wednesday, a short fight broke out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar. The actress came out in support of the wrestlers.

While addressing a press conference Vinesh Phogat broke down in tears. Sharing a video of the wrestler crying over the alleged assault, Gauahar Khan tweeted, “If this doesn’t break your heart, then you are probably a non-living thing. These athletes have brought India pride on international levels and they are being manhandled, sad!!!!! They are fighting for justice, please listen to their plight!" She also added the hashtags ‘Indian wrestlers’ and ‘pride’ to her tweet.

If this doesn’t break ur heart , then ure probably a non living thing . These athletes have brought india pride on international levels , n they are being manhandled, sad !!!!! They are fighting for justice , pls listen to their plight ! #indianwrestlers #pride https://t.co/ErHuizxyuE— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) May 4, 2023

While addressing the media on Wednesday night, Vinesh Phogat had said, “That Brijbhushan, who has done several misdeeds is sleeping peacefully at his home, and here we are even struggling to sleep on roads. Is this the day we brought medals for the country for."

Over the past few days, the wrestlers have been protesting against politician Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. They have also alleged that Delhi Police personnel had misbehaved and abused women wrestlers. Vinesh also accused a Delhi Police personnel of using derogatory language against her. She also added that the police have beaten her brother, and once one of the drunk policemen had abused her.

Earlier, actress Pooja Bhatt also came out in support of the wrestlers and slammed PT Usha for criticising the protesting wrestlers. “Thank you @jayantrld for your stand, for raising your voice and for being by their side when most have deserted them. It is heartbreaking to see our top athletes left with no choice but to take to the streets and to then be reprimanded/issue gaslit by legends like PT Usha (folded hand emoji)." The original tweet by Jayant Singh that Pooja had responded to read, “Our top wrestlers were on the streets in January and should have been heard, when they first spoke about abuse. PT Usha’s comments (are) in poor taste! I stand with my champions.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the reality Netflix series In Real Love. On the personal front, she is currently expecting her first child with husband Zaid Darbar. Th couple announced their pregnancy December last year.

