Gauahar Khan Shows What's It Like For A New Mom To Watch TV After 3 Months

New mom Gauahar Khan is currently spending her days with her son. Time and again, she has shared about the struggles new parents face in a fun and interactive way. Recently, she posted a reel where she subtly hinted at how mothers of infants have no time for themselves or to indulge in any sort of entertainment. She mentioned that this is a “True story" in the life of all mothers.

Gauahar Khan shared a video with the caption, “When a new mom watches TV after 3 months of no entertainment." In the clip, she is seen sitting on the couch with her husband, Zaid Darbar, and another acquaintance, watching TV. She first asks who the actress is, and Zaid politely tells her to watch the movie. Next, she again asks what happened in the movie. Finally, Zaid loses his patience after she continues to pester him about the details.

Netizens were amazed to see the fun reel and commented that “Gauahar’s expressions just lit." One user said, “Lol, I watched it 10 times because of their acting."

A few days ago, Gauahar Khan shared a fun reel on mothers spending sleepless nights. The caption in the reel read, “When you thought baccha sambhalna Baaye haath ka khel hota hai." She shared her troubles narrating Kareena Kapoor’s famous dialogue from the movie Jab We Met. The reel ends with her falling asleep on the couch.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealed the name of their baby boy recently in an adorable post. The couple has decided to call him Zehaan. Gauahar and Zaid wrote, “Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for your love, seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love." This was the first time they shared pictures of their newborn. Zaid and Gauahar held Zehaan in their hands and looked at him with big smiles. The baby was seen wearing a white and red outfit, while the duo were in black.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25, 2020. The couple was blessed with a baby boy, Zehaan, in May this year.