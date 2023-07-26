Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Are 'Brimming With Joy' As They Welcome a Twin Baby Girl and Boy

Television actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy became proud parents to a twin baby boy and girl on Tuesday, July 25. The couple shared the happy news with their fans and followers on Wednesday via a joint statement in which they mentioned that they are ‘brimming with joy’.

Gautam and Pankhuri shared a poster on their respective social media handles which read ‘Twice Blessed’ and added, “Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude, we joyously announce the start of our journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love and blessings".

In the caption of the poster, the new parents wrote, “As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us." Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankhuri Awasthy Rode (@pankhuri313)

Friends, fans and followers rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bharti Singh, Mohsin Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Tina Datta, Jaswir Kaur and Anant Vijay Joshi among others sent wishes to Gautam and Pankhuri.

It was in May this year that Pankhuri had confirmed that they are expecting twins. “Gautam wanted to maintain the confidentiality of having twins, as he believed it was something meant for our immediate family to know. Hence, we refrained from sharing it with everyone. However, whenever someone inquired about my baby, I couldn’t help but feel compelled to mention ‘babies.’ Gautam and I consider ourselves extremely fortunate to be expecting twin babies," she told E-Times.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy shared the screen space in the daily soap Suryaputra Karn when they fell in love with each other. The two tied the knot in 2018.

Gautam Rode is known for his roles in popular shows like Parichay and Saraswatichandra. On the other hand, Pankhuri Awasthy has appeared in hit shows like Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka.

Congratulations Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy!