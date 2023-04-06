Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Announce Pregnancy In a Filmy Way; Gauahar Khan and Others Send Wishes

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Pankhuri Awasthy and her husband Gautam Rode are soon going to embrace parenthood. The couple announced the good news on social media on Thursday in a filmy style leaving all their fans and well-wishers surprised. The two actors will be becoming parents after five years of their marriage.

Pankhuri and Gautam shared a joint post on Instagram and dropped an adorable video. The clip takes us through their journey from marriage to parenthood. The animated video starts with Gautam and Pankhuri falling in love and they called it Jab We Met. It then takes a new turn and reaches the Band Baaja Baaraat stage. The video finally reveals the ‘Good News’. The couple announces the same by calling it “Grand Premiere 2023".

They captioned the video saying, “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes.”

As soon as the couple shared the news, their friends and fans rushed to the comment section sending heartfelt wishes. Sargun Mehta wrote, “Congratulations," followed by a heart emoji. Anita Hasnandani wrote, “Awwww congratulations." Rohit Purohit also commented, “Congratulations to both of you." Vivek Dahiya shared, “Woohoo congratulations guys!" Gauahar Khan wrote, “Many many congratulations n blessings! God bless the family at every new step." A number of fans also send wishes and love to the actors.

Gautam and Pankhuri worked together in Suryaputra Karn and got married in 2018. Gautam is known for his acting in shows like Parichay, and Saraswatichandra. On the other hand, Pankhuri was last seen in Maddam Sir. Prior to this, she was also seen in a negative role in shows like Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also part of Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka.

