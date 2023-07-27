Gautam Rode Shares New Mom Pankhuri Awasthy Is 'Doing Well', Says 'Ready For Sleepless Nights'

Television actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy became proud parents to a twin baby boy and girl on July 25. Days after welcoming the twins, Gautam has now shared that new mom Pankhuri is ‘fine’ and is ‘doing well’. He also mentioned that the feeling of becoming a father is ‘slowly sinking in’ and added that he is ready for sleepless nights.

“Some of our relatives are saying that our son looks like me, while our daughter looks like Pankhuri. Actually, it’s too early to tell. I am just happy and glad that the babies are fine and the mother is doing well. The feeling of becoming a father is slowly sinking in. Yes, I am ready for some sleepless nights now. I am looking forward to this beautiful journey ahead,” Gautam told E-Times.

Gautam was also joined by his wife Pankhuri during the interaction who also added, “We are blessed and extremely happy to have become parents. Gautam and I are excited about this new phase in our lives. I always wanted twin babies and now our family is complete.”

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy announced the news of welcoming twins with a poster which read ‘Twice Blessed’ and added, “Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude, we joyously announce the start of our journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love and blessings". In the caption of the poster, the new parents wrote, “As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us."

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy shared the screen space in the daily soap Suryaputra Karn when they fell in love with each other. The two tied the knot in 2018.

Gautam Rode is known for his roles in popular shows like Parichay and Saraswatichandra. On the other hand, Pankhuri Awasthy has appeared in hit shows like Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka.