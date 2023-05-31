GHKKPM: Sai And Virat Are Together Again? Satya Aka Harshad Arora Talks About Latest Twist

The TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been captivating its audience with an engaging storyline. The show consistently presented unexpected twists and turns, which kept viewers eagerly glued to their television screens. The current track revolves around Sai, Virat, and Satya. Now, in the upcoming episodes, the creators of the show have prepared yet another surprise for the viewers. After overcoming numerous challenges and enduring countless obstacles, the on-screen couple, Virat and Sai, are finally on the path to reuniting.

Harshad Arora, who portrays the character of Satya in the show, has shared his thoughts on the upcoming twist. He described it as an interesting development that the audience will witness. “Satya has always been in love with Sai and if Sai chooses Virat, Satya would be shattered. I know it is going to be tough for Satya but he will deal with it. For Satya, it is an emotional rollercoaster, and sees the person he loves go away. There is going to be a challenging part in the journey of Satya. I want the audience to feel Satya’s agony. This is indeed going to create an unexpected drama in the show. People love watching my vulnerable side and with Satya, I have received an opportunity to portray various emotions," he said.

A while ago, Star Plus recently shared a new promo of the show on its official Instagram handle, featuring Ayesha Singh, who portrays the character of Sai. In the promo, Sai exclaims, “Pyaar aur farz ke raha pe chalte hue meri aur Virat ki zindagi mei jaane kitne mod aaye, par aakhir kar humare raaste ek ho hi gaye. Umeed hai ab hum kabhi judaa nahi hoge (Throughout the journey of love and responsibility, Virat and I have encountered numerous twists and turns, but ultimately, our paths have converged. May our paths never diverge again, and may always remain together in harmony.)"

Check out the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

The recently released teaser has generated a wave of anticipation among fans leaving them curious. The comment section was filled with mixed reviews. While some express excitement and enthusiasm for the reunion of the characters, others hold contrasting opinions. One user questioned Sai’s decision to reunite after enduring continuous insults. “Whaattt!!! After soooo much insult is this really Sais love!! Would any women go back to such cheap person and call it love? What nonsense is this. Sai had 0 self-respect in this serial! Good it’s ending," the user wrote.

Another one commented, “FINALLY!!! We are waiting this since a long time!!!”

“So happy to see Sai Joshi going back to the man who took away her child and gave it to her tormentor . Wow what a path breaking character. Amazing to see Sai joshi becoming a normal i tv bahu," a disappointed fan said.

Starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora in the lead roles, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has garnered immense popularity as a daily soap. This drama revolves around a gripping love triangle that encompasses the lives of Sai (portrayed by Ayesha), Virat (played by Neil), and Satya (portrayed by Harshad). Through its intriguing storyline, the show delves into the intricacies and dynamics of their relationships, keeping the audience engaged and enthralled. Fans can catch this enthralling series, which airs on Star Plus, every day at 8 pm, offering a consistent source of entertainment.