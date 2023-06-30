Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Everything You Need To Know About Shakti Arora's Character Ishaan

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been creating quite a buzz with its surprising twists and turns. The storyline and characters of the daily soap have captivated audiences ever since its debut in 2020. Recently, the show took a leap in time, resulting in Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, the protagonist, bidding farewell. Taking over the lead roles are Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh. Bhavika will portray the role of Savi, the daughter of Virat and Sai, while Shakti Arora will breathe life into the character of Ishaan, the male protagonist of the series.

According to a report from India Forums, Shakti Arora is all set to portray the character of Ishaan, a unique professor who defies conventional norms. Ishaan is the proud owner of multiple educational institutes called Bhosale Institutes. In contrast to the current education system that focuses solely on grades and percentages, Ishaan firmly believes in the untapped potential of individuals and strives for excellence rather than mere success. He is driven to expand his business and is deeply passionate about his unorthodox approach.

Earlier an update shared by India Forums revealed that the popular stars Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, known for their outstanding on-screen chemistry, will be taking separate paths for the next five years. To preserve the cherished legacy, Star Plus has reportedly taken a significant step by signing an exclusive contract with both actors.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is centered around a captivating love triangle involving Sai (Ayesha Singh), Virat (Neil Bhatt), and Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma), the show thrived on the mesmerizing chemistry between Neil and Ayesha, affectionately known as SaiRat by their fans. Their connection added an extra layer of excitement and emotional depth to the plot.

However, as the story unfolded and took unexpected twists and turns, the creators decided to introduce a generation leap, injecting fresh energy and introducing new actors to carry the narrative forward. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remains a consistently high-rated show on Star Plus. Work-wise, Shakti Arora was previously seen in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, alongside Shraddha Arya.