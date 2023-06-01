Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Sneha Bhawsar Breaks Silence On Vihan Verma Dating Rumours

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein co-stars Sneha Bhawsar and Vihan Verma made headlines after a news publication claimed that the two were in love. However, it seems the speculation was not true. Refuting relationship rumours, Sneha clarified that she shared nothing more than a friendly bond with Vihaan.

Speaking to ETimes TV, Sneha said, “We are just good friends, it is fake news." The actress mentioned that because Vihan and she work on screen together, they are used to comments asking them to consider dating in real life as well. However, that should not, in any way, be a reason for starting rumours about their equation.

The actress added, “It is not true at all, I am extremely upset after reading the story, as there is nothing between us. I fail to understand who is spreading this rumour and how can it be relied upon."

Sneha Bhawar revealed how her personal life was affected by the recent rumours. “I come from a conservative family in a small town. My parents are very understanding, and I don’t want people to question them about these unfounded rumours."

Vihan Verma has also denied the relationship rumours with Sneha Bhawsar. He told the portal, " Sneha and I are good friends and extremely professional. I am aware that my professional and personal lives will always be subjected to speculation, but it is my moral duty to quell them if they’re false."

The actor emphasised that friendship with his co-star will remain intact as they are both mature individuals. As for those spreading fake news, Vihan has a piece of advice. “Those spreading these lies need to up their game and concentrate on leaking something legit,” the actor added.

The rumours about Vihan and Sneha’s romance spread last week when a news report quoted an anonymous source saying that the two were dating and spending quality time together on and off the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

In the show, Vihan portrays the character of Mohit, while Sneha brings life to the role of Karishma Chavan. Reportedly, the two met for the first only on the sets of the daily soap.