Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vihan Verma Confirms Exit, Says 'Uncomfortable To Play 50-Year-Old'

The popular television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been the talk of the town for quite some time. There are reports about the series heading towards a dramatic time leap soon, and consequently, many actors will exit the show. Ahead of the change in the storyline, Vihan Verma, who plays the role of Mohit Chavan, has now confirmed that he is quitting the daily soap. This comes as the new plot would require his character to be 50 years old, while in real life, he is 23.

In the latest report by ETimes, Vihan Verma said, “I was unsure about continuing after the time leap because my character would have turned 50. I am already playing 30 at 23. Even the previous time leap seemed quite weird, but I adjusted to it eventually. However, this one will be too much, and I wasn’t comfortable with it." He added that the focus would now shift to the new characters post-leap. He was grateful that the maker of the show understood his situation and that he was leaving on a “good note."

Further, Viham Verma mentioned, “I am sad about exiting a popular show and parting ways with my co-actors. However, I am also excited about the new opportunities waiting for me. I don’t believe in taking breaks and will be back to work as soon as I am offered something exciting."

Vihan joined Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after Adish Vaidyato left in September 2021 and replaced the latter on the show.

Vihan Verma’s co-star, Sneha Bhawsar, who essayed the role of Karishma Chavan, also confirmed quitting the show recently. She told ETimes that her decision to leave was not impulsive, as she was waiting for a chance to exit and start something new. However, the actress thought it was not right to quit abruptly and had a detailed discussion about it with the makers.

She said, “When the leap was introduced, my creative director asked me to make a decision on whether I wanted to continue or not. So then I decided that if my exit wouldn’t affect the track, then I would love to make an exit. I was waiting for the right time, and now it has arrived." She confirmed that she had been roped in for a new show and was eager to explore new opportunities.

Meanwhile, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has achieved a remarkable run of over two years. The current storyline revolves around a complicated love triangle involving Sai (Ayesha Singh), Virat (Neil Bhatt), and Satya (Harshad Arora). Following a significant time leap, the plot is expected to shift the focus toward Sai and Virat’s children, Vinu and Saavi. Reportedly, even the leads would soon bid farewell. This series was inspired by the Bengali daily soap, Kusum Dola, and airs on Star Plus at 8 PM.