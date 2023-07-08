Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Visits Varanasi For Daughter Divisha's Mundan Ceremony; Check Photos

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. They were spotted in Varanasi for the mundane ceremony of their second daughter Divisha. The proud parents shared heartwarming photos from the ceremony.

In a series of social media posts, Gurmeet and Debina gave their followers a glimpse into the sacred ceremony. The couple beamed with pride as they stood beside their adorable daughter, who was dressed in traditional attire for the auspicious occasion. The parents exuded happiness and gratitude as they witnessed Divisha’s transition into the next phase of her life. Their first daughter Lianna was unable to join the trip, so Gurmeet and Debina carried her hair to leave in the Ganges. Taking to Instagram Debina posted a story saying, “In no time too many of you all found us and we all made a traffic jam”.

Gurmeet expressed his love for Varanasi and said, “It is such a great experience to be in Varanasi. I am thankful that I get to be here with my family and share this very special moment in a city that is so close to our hearts and family. The love we received from fans here is overwhelming. I can’t wait to be back already”.

Debina Bonnerjee is a vlogger also and her videos always get immense love from fans. She had once exhibited her resilience by courageously confronting online trolls and body shamers who have subjected her to hurtful comments. On the occasion of her daughter’s ear-piercing ceremony, Debina Bonnerjee was seen wearing a beautiful yellow outfit. “This dress for today has a tale, I had got this before the lockdown when we went to Gir. After that, this was my favourite dress but I couldn’t fit it. Thanks to all your comments that you all kept writing, ‘You are fat’, ‘these clothes don’t suit you’ and all. Do you think you all were discouraging me? No! I found a silver lining in it. I knew the reason behind my weight gain, it wasn’t because I was lazing around. I had reasons to put on weight. Definitely, you all were rude and still are rude but I am loving it. I am working on myself and my diet is on and so is my workout. I have lost weight as you can see how this outfit has fit me well," she was heard saying.