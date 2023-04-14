Happy Birthday, Anita Hassanandani: A Look At Actress' Journey In Showbiz

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most beloved actresses in the Hindi television industry. From essaying an important character named Vishakha in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin to playing the role of Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Anita has won the hearts of millions with her stellar performances in all her stints. Be it as a heroine or portraying a negative role, you can trust her to depict any role flawlessly. Today, as she is celebrating her 42nd birthday, let’s take a look at her journey in showbiz so far.

Anita was born to a Sindhi family in Mumbai as Natasha. Before stepping into showbiz, she changed her name to Anita Hassanandani. She made her acting debut on the small screen with a popular comedy show titled Idhar-Udhar. She did not get much recognition from this stint. It was her work in Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli that catapulted her to much-deserved fame.

Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli opened up her way to yet another popular serial Kavyanjali, where she starred opposite actor Ejaz Khan. Their on-screen chemistry became the talk of the town and later even translated to off-screen dating.

It was in the year 2001 that Anita Hassanandani ventured into the Telugu film industry and marked her debut with the movie Nuvvu Nenu. She made her debut in Tamil movies with Samurai in 2002. Finally, in 2003, she entered Bollywood with the movie Kuch To Hai which starred opposite actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor. The film flopped at the box office, but Anita’s work was recognised. It led to her getting roles in films like Krishna Cottage, a horror drama. The movie featured actors like Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar, Rati Agnihotri, and Hiten Tejwani. She also starred in the erotic horror Ragini MMS 2 along with Divya Dutta, Sunny Leone, Sandhya Mridul and Saahil Prem.

In 2013, she tied the nuptial knot with her long-time beau, Rohit Reddy. In the year 2021, the couple embraced parenthood as Anita, at the age of 40, gave birth to her son Aarav. She often posts adorable clicks of her child and family on social media.

